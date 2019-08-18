As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.52 Million; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Decreased by $668,100

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 31,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 474,069 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, down from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.74M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,830 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 894,297 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.17% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Citigroup invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Trexquant Investment Lp has 18,284 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 17,203 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 11,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Water Island Capital holds 0.64% or 508,041 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 70,658 shares. State Street reported 1.40M shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Vanguard Gp owns 6.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 89,020 shares to 391,471 shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

