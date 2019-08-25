As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Valuation Rose, Capital International Investors Has Boosted Position; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding Maintained by Riverpark Advisors Llc

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 572,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 21.51M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64B, up from 20.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.12M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 212,940 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15,250 shares to 72,665 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,346 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 503,300 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $42.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.