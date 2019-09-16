As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Cortland Associates Decreased by $788,715 Its Position; Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Position by $1.10 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 547,573 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.06 million, down from 556,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 912,819 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 98,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $194.58. About 284,051 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.