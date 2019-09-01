As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Raised Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Boosted Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78 million shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 16 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 12,525 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953.65M, up from 12,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,686 shares to 112,039 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,168 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,826 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Management Lp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 136,189 shares. Live Your Vision Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,414 shares. Strs Ohio has 955,716 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 730,185 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paloma Mngmt holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 25,826 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 8,390 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kistler reported 9,408 shares. Nwq Investment Management Limited Company owns 1.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 524,538 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 227,491 shares. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 1.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 125,565 shares. Grassi holds 0.14% or 10,590 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Philip Morris Stock Fell 11% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.42% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 9,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Corp Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,946 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Com invested in 0.67% or 18,782 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 8,166 shares. Fruth Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,000 shares. Schroder Gp has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cetera Advsrs Llc holds 5,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0.45% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 4.58 million shares. Blair William Il holds 1.58M shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A reported 7,770 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% or 2,045 shares in its portfolio. Girard has invested 0.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Winslow Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.66 million shares stake.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 711 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $5.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,870 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC).