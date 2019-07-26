As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Iridian Asset Management Has Raised by $223.24 Million Its Holding; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Truenorth Lowered Its Position by $696,260 as Valuation Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.53. About 562,088 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 12,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $299.47. About 491,891 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00 million shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 593,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust holds 190,324 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 47,520 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Amer Bancorp invested in 0.31% or 55,882 shares. Of Vermont has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 26,776 shares. Family Corp has 0.86% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Montag A & Associate has 0.8% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 113,686 shares. Miles Cap holds 1.51% or 22,797 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.12% or 2.75M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 279,000 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.16% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 365,918 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,400 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 10,119 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 0.45% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.12 million shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 53.48 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 1.25% or 27,494 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.2% or 2,923 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,214 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 3,365 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5.68 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.24% or 94,456 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 88,666 shares. Catalyst Limited Com holds 0.57% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 53,000 shares. 2,234 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. North Star Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. 1.08M were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 3,001 shares. Korea Investment owns 183,852 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Allen Investment Ltd holds 8,033 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 86,871 shares to 239,726 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. The insider EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $969,078 was sold by FLATLEY JAY T. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles.