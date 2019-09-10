As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $23.34 Million as Shares Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $156.59. About 170,902 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $89.67. About 1.42M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Stifel Fincl invested in 50,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory owns 229 shares. Regions Fincl owns 734,307 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 16,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 267,042 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.03% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 0.25% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 17,791 were accumulated by Td Asset Management Inc. Federated Pa has invested 0.06% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Scotia holds 0% or 1,358 shares in its portfolio. American Century Inc holds 259,768 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). California-based Everett Harris & Communication Ca has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $160.30M for 13.27 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 306,145 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $116.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 574,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,626 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 1.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 208,830 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.15% or 79,031 shares. Moreover, First Washington Corporation has 3% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 77,557 shares. 1,289 were reported by Assetmark. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 167,341 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. 3,240 are held by Drexel Morgan And Company. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.18% or 60,766 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 291 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company accumulated 9,409 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Round Table Ser Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 35,790 shares. 2.68M were reported by Invesco Limited.