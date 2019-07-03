As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Holding by $798,836; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Stake by $529,012

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 6,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 10,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,087 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 88,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.80 million for 193.47 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15,858 shares to 192,727 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Company Of Delaware holds 3,107 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barometer Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 11,130 shares. Diversified Communications holds 1,863 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Js Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,000 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Asset holds 3,046 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has 1,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Management Inc reported 0.62% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 65,395 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma has invested 0.32% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 1,139 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 5,407 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Klarich Lee sold $861,907 worth of stock. $7.80M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong quarterly trends for Palo Alto – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Best Buy Reports Solid Holiday Sales and Subscription Growth Fuels Palo Alto Networks – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Ends Its Fiscal Year on a High Note – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: The Stock Could Be Hitting Support – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Scoops Up Another Cloud Cybersecurity Rival – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Summit, Sterling, TA, Francisco Partners, Huron, GTCR, Gryphon, TPG – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Accordion, Blackstone, Legoland, HealthEquity, Lightyear, OTPP – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $520.38M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.