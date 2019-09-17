As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Value Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $470,900; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $316,710

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 24,620 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 30,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 2.80 million shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 44.98 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 28.60 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,496 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F reported 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 34,164 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 57,573 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 157,732 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 27,581 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 45,439 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.01% or 443,006 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Limited Co holds 0.06% or 88,563 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 451,250 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,206 shares.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 22,764 shares to 71,303 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 43,845 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa owns 16,922 shares. Pinnacle Prtn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,629 shares. Perkins Coie holds 0% or 24 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv stated it has 210 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Co holds 9,567 shares. Bangor National Bank invested 0.37% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr has invested 2.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 4,007 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Andra Ap accumulated 61,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.07% or 14,215 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.14% stake. 117,867 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc. 163,321 are held by Eaton Vance Management.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 24.97 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc Com by 5,194 shares to 8,843 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 140,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR).