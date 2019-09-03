As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Value Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Its Stake; Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 7.30 million shares traded or 126.07% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 207,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 591,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02 million, up from 383,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 1.26M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,567 shares to 97,646 shares, valued at $173.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 844,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.00M shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0.56% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Davenport Com Ltd has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,299 shares. Srb has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 5.62 million shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 15,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc accumulated 17,078 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,589 shares. Burns J W And Inc Ny reported 0.34% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 256,175 shares. Korea Invest has 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 503,977 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Llc reported 966 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 30,395 are held by Cognios Capital Ltd Llc. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

