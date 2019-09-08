As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Price Rose, Covington Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.11 Million; Blue Fin Capital Has Upped Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $327,028

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 48,783 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 34,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.57 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Management reported 45,951 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 210 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capital Impact Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capstone Financial Inc holds 0.04% or 3,336 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 383,635 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 82,279 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt stated it has 4.25% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Financial Corp In reported 1,275 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 36,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 56,800 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hartford Inv holds 0.17% or 80,211 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of The West has 10,727 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,802 shares to 17,501 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,977 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.