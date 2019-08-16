As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Price Rose, Community Trust & Investment Co Increased Its Stake; Folketrygdfondet Holding in Novo (NVO) Has Trimmed by $24.96 Million as Valuation Declined

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 1.35M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING 2015 DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK A/S; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $71.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,191 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).