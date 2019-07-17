As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Value Rose, Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Stake by $798,836; Red Hat Com (RHT) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Counsel Cut Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 10,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,087 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 88,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 1.41M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares to 12,317 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.11 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Textron puts the Citation Hemisphere business jet on ice – Wichita Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Appoints John Tuttle Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group; Michael Blaugrund Named as COO of NYSE Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.36% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 9,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 9,019 shares. 142,571 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Two Sigma Llc owns 3,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 394,438 were reported by Amp Cap Invsts. First Amer Bankshares reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Srb Corporation reported 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pitcairn reported 4,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 5.10 million shares. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,822 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 926,052 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 163,321 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 36,815 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability Co reported 0.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lifeplan Grp reported 33 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 103,307 shares or 2.35% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alpine Mgmt reported 57,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 129,088 shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 9,250 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 250,748 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Price Michael F has 16,000 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New York-based Bluefin Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli Inv Advisers holds 5.82% or 247,781 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% or 99,151 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.