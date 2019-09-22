As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Raised Its Stake; Endurant Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Intersect Ent (XENT)

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 312.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 205,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 270,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 65,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 212,651 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 23/04/2018 – Fed-Rate Swap Bet Helped Propel This Hedge Fund to 20% Gain; 26/05/2018 – Donors should propel Oxford down the Ivy League diversity road; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics: No Safety Concerns Were Noted in Analysis of Phase 2b PROPEL Study of PTG-100; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 22/03/2018 – Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Developments in Water and Wastewater Industry to Propel Growth – Technavio; 20/03/2018 – Zero Wait-State and Propel Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize CAD and PLM in the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel China to hasten reforms at home; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Following Interim Analysis; 11/05/2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Upcoming Developments in Bio-based Products to Propel Growth | Technavio; 01/05/2018 – Intersect ENT 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 23,074 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 19,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02M shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 204,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,297 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 10 shares to 343 shares, valued at $109.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 211,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortland Associate Inc Mo holds 7.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 547,573 shares. 75,435 are owned by Timessquare Cap Lc. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 3.37 million shares. Cooke And Bieler LP owns 1.25M shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Int Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 14,281 shares. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 2.14M were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd. 19 are owned by Camarda Advisors Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa invested in 0.43% or 606,417 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 22,615 shares stake. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada owns 300 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 7,763 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 84,062 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 2,682 shares in its portfolio.