As Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Its Stake; Quantum Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Sientra (SIEN) by $673,704 as Stock Value Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.77M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 84,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,959 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 140,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 818,674 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 30,749 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nomura Asset has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 7,501 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,245 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 0.04% or 1,244 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 210 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0.02% or 167,341 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 13,514 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 162,000 shares in its portfolio. Sands Cap Management Lc owns 144,917 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Serv Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,283 shares. Citigroup reported 1.27M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 81,438 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,592 shares to 18 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,062 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. 20,869 shares were bought by Sullivan Keith J, worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 8,696 shares valued at $50,002 was made by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 611,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise has 280,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 1.04% or 224,959 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 36,400 shares. 5,184 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 35,252 shares. 1.59M are held by Blackrock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 3,970 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 14,030 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 42,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt reported 136,322 shares stake. Intll Group reported 15,017 shares stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 45,358 shares.