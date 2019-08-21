As Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lifted by $457,444 Its Stake; Alpine Investment Management Cut Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stake as Share Value Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.03. About 1.30M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 26,027 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 47% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kingstone declares $0.0625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit â€“ KINS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael invested in 58,434 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 285,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0% stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Sit Investment Associate invested in 0% or 7,600 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 796 shares. 5,916 were reported by American Intll Gp Inc. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 93,508 shares. Barclays Plc has 3,104 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). 87,843 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co owns 348,788 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 7,300 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $60,930 activity. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25. The insider Tupper Floyd R bought $16,350. GOLDSTEIN BARRY had bought 1,500 shares worth $11,580.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 3.45M shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $96.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 122.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Steinberg Asset has 0.38% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 34,105 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,388 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 6.80 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 0.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 62,456 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 142,249 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 168,290 shares. 1,244 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory. First Foundation invested in 15,036 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 829,862 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co invested in 3,129 shares or 0% of the stock.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 6,933 shares to 24,323 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Nasdaq, Intercontinental Exchange Stock Runs Raise Concerns, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.