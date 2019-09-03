As Intercontinental Exch (ICE) Shares Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Cut by $78.94 Million Its Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wendell David Associates Decreased Position by $6.01 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exch (ICE) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.34M, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 431,262 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84B for 9.35 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,642 shares to 85,967 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Editas (EDIT) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Gets New CEO – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: "NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance" on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares to 664,836 shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $518.30 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.