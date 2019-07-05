As Intercont Exchan (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Swedbank Cut Its Holding; Profund Advisors Increased Holding in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) as Share Price Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Intercont Exchan (ICE) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 81,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.79M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Intercont Exchan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 1.13M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE)

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,847 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 2,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $294.8. About 241,885 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,081 shares to 24,816 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. ABRAMS ROBIN ANN sold $457,771 worth of stock. BILLEADEAU SCOTT A sold $372,852 worth of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Jlb And Assoc has 0.63% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 12,055 shares. Markel stated it has 116,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 16,839 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 15,000 shares. Invesco accumulated 181,983 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Creative Planning holds 1,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.38 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 1,680 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,296 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FactSet reports mixed Q2, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 “Technical Analysis” Charts for Long-Term Investors – The Motley Fool” on January 20, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Wins Lawsuit NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,400 shares. Menta Cap Limited Co holds 6,200 shares. 365,918 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pension Ser owns 625,962 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.13% or 78,512 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,138 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest owns 503,977 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.67% or 224,211 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc reported 9,019 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 152,497 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 10,198 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 815,549 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 163,144 shares. Kings Point holds 1.38% or 91,066 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynagas – Update On This 13% Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rite Aid Expands Availability of Thrifty Ice Cream to the Northeast – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $506.08 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.