As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Stock Price Declined, Great Point Partners Raised Holding by $22.20 Million; Winslow Capital Management Has Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Position by $409.04 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 391,050 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 86774.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.52M, up from 2,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Intercept’s NASH Drug Could Launch Sans Competition After Gilead Trial Failure – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 79% – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 752,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 3,548 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp accumulated 28,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Mgmt Ma reported 52,740 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sphera Funds Management Ltd reported 1.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Federated Investors Pa invested in 140,565 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 59,275 shares in its portfolio. 28 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 117,653 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Spark Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 33,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 1,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio.