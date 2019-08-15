As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Stock Price Declined, Great Point Partners Boosted by $22.20 Million Its Stake; Payden & Rygel Lowered Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $9.88 Million as Stock Rose

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 93,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 138,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, down from 231,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 4.53M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 315,010 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.65M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 79,300 shares to 248,300 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

