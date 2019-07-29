As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Shares Declined, Great Point Partners Raised Position by $22.20 Million; Cypress Asset Management Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 481,388 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 96,877 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares to 46,489 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,109 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,380 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Company has 0.42% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,186 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Liability holds 2,669 shares. First National Bank holds 37,655 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Windward Management Company Ca holds 0.67% or 27,580 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc owns 1,334 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Verity Verity Lc invested in 1.04% or 23,854 shares. Gideon Advsr accumulated 2,525 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Yorktown Management And Research holds 0.31% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Intersect Cap Llc reported 6,501 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 60,355 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.65M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 124,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 648,278 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 28,550 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) or 1,229 shares. 37,900 are held by Swiss Savings Bank. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,903 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 30,200 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Millennium Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,307 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 4,820 shares. World Invsts has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 213,137 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 26,150 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 4.45M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 41 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).