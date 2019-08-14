As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Great Point Partners Upped Its Position; As Banner (BANR) Market Valuation Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 42,367 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 86,328 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,467 were accumulated by Northern. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,229 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) accumulated 0% or 162 shares. Jefferies Group holds 0% or 1,409 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership holds 630 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 126,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,402 shares. 433,113 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Daiwa Securities Group Inc stated it has 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 736 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited holds 0% or 50 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 30,224 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Llc invested in 5,574 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 1.35 million shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs reported 400,049 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 5,492 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moreover, Nordea Invest Ab has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 250,733 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 80,661 shares in its portfolio. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 266,627 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Limited holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 164,083 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Channing Cap Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 708,317 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 17,872 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech reported 13,350 shares. 10,723 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.31 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

