As Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Valuation Declined, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $328,560; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Raised Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 2,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 280,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42 million, up from 277,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 433,358 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares to 5,563 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,548 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 29,276 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $221.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 166,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

