As Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Market Valuation Declined, Eventide Asset Management Boosted Position by $4.11 Million; Boston Family Office Cut Its Position in American Tower (AMT) as Stock Value Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, up from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 545,382 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 120,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, down from 131,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 2.69M shares traded or 49.63% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Group has invested 0.14% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Advisors Asset owns 16,653 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 72,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street holds 1.12 million shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co reported 50 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 6,114 shares. Tributary Capital reported 0.11% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Twin Tree Management LP holds 542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 3,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 41 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 28,670 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 372,000 shares to 628,000 shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

