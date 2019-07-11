As Inter Parfums (IPAR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Holding by $694,875; Westend Advisors Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $3.63 Billion

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 9,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,378 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 101,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 63,033 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 43.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 26/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 INTER PARFUMS 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 11C; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS TO COME IN AT $1.59; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMSSEES 2018 EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 76,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 706,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 billion, up from 630,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97M shares traded or 63.93% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank reported 34,440 shares. Automobile Association owns 1.83M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bartlett And reported 0.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alexandria Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,386 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Brandywine Ltd has 0.62% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 5,581 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,872 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated reported 2.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 706,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 842,666 shares stake. 6,110 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa. Missouri-based Ent Fin Svcs Corporation has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 78,690 shares to 352,181 shares, valued at $36.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,835 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 3,828 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 243 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 1,934 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Paloma Prns has 4,530 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 158,180 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 9,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 77,994 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0.01% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Advisory Services Net Limited Co accumulated 150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 20,227 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $11.64 million for 43.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.33% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 372,607 shares to 374,969 shares, valued at $59.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

