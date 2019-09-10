As Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Holding by $694,875; Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $365,904 as Stock Rose

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 13.23 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 9,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 92,378 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 101,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 26,476 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR); 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES $665M, EST. $660.0M; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $20.91M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 29,052 shares to 382,170 shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 10,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.06% or 77,994 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 228,396 are held by Stifel Financial. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 370,457 shares. M&T Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 2,837 shares. Zebra reported 13,773 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 8,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 7,675 shares. 5,058 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 2,972 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 0.01% or 1,484 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp invested 0.24% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM) by 2,752 shares to 80,147 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,238 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Atlas Browninc accumulated 10,114 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.1% or 22,887 shares. Natixis holds 0.7% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 225,261 shares. Iberiabank Corp owns 14,423 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 23,125 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 4,735 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 6,888 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Management LP invested 6.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Weatherstone Cap Management owns 5,300 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 31,915 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72,146 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Addenda Cap Inc stated it has 121,540 shares.