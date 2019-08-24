As Inter Parfums (IPAR) Share Value Declined, Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $39.94 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,617 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 7.40M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 64,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 661,394 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18 million, down from 725,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 51,048 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES $665M, EST. $660.0M; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS ABOUT $1.44, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 52,028 shares to 146,513 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 44,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,077 shares to 46,882 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 85,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,778 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).