As Intelsat Sa (I) Stock Price Declined, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.05 Million; Marathon Partners Equity Management Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Lowered by $4.35 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 1.93M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aviation industry cautions on C-band spectrum plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Changed My Mind About Eldorado Gold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 7,343 shares stake. 759 were reported by Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smead Capital Incorporated invested in 1.58 million shares or 2.99% of the stock. Hl Financial Lc stated it has 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership owns 7,413 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Element Management Ltd Com has 145,204 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Co reported 0.05% stake. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highland Mgmt Lc has 109,628 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc has 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 16,618 shares. Amica Retiree accumulated 4,532 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 8.87M are owned by Lindsell Train Limited. Tortoise Management Ltd owns 50 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 7, 2019 : CELG, CZR, X, SBUX, MDU, EBAY, BAC, SYMC, V, QQQ, NI, FDC – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eBay and What Goes Around Comes Around Announce an Exclusive Partnership, Unveil the First in a Series of Capsule Collections – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Twilio Stock Is Heading from Priced-to-Perfection to Overheated – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY vs. AMZN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97M for 20.31 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.