As Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose, Tig Advisors Has Decreased by $21.42 Million Its Holding; Encana (ECA) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 21.62 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

