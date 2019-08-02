As Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised by $3.87 Million Its Position; As Rpc (RES) Market Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $4.19 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 257,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.92M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.43 million, up from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 46,000 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 380,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 7.39M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.37M, up from 7.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 142,303 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 743,964 shares to 193,712 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 889,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 989,136 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $170.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 117,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 405,616 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 181,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Boston Ltd Llc owns 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 13,159 shares. D E Shaw reported 60,454 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Com has 317,250 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Amalgamated Comml Bank has 11,817 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 26,650 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Dean Cap Mngmt invested in 2.15% or 112,330 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 178,274 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 39,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

