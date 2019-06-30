As Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Declined, Fir Tree Increased by $3.50 Million Its Stake; Sq Advisors Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.61 million shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 1.19 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.16M for 9.74 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

