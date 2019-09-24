As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Holder Silver Lake Group Trimmed by $9.21 Million Its Stake; Heico New (HEI) Market Valuation Rose While Cim Upped Stake by $527,877

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 1.75M shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Cim Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 10,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 6,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 786,305 shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,213 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests Inc reported 97,656 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 19,940 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 471,005 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 12,740 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 702 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 28,796 shares. 100 were accumulated by Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc. West Oak Capital Lc accumulated 0.03% or 400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).