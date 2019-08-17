As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $7.05 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Raised Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20M shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ROLL OUT GDPR-RELATED CONTROLS WORLDWIDE: CEO; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 26/03/2018 – CMO Today: Madison Avenue and Silicon Valley Tension; Vestager’s ‘Grave Suspicions’ About Google; Facebook’s Apology Ads; 15/05/2018 – Facebook officials have now responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,730 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore has 6,880 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Fincl Gru has 19,012 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 12,269 shares stake. 2.18M are owned by Platinum Inv Management. Raymond James Na accumulated 56,519 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axon Cap Ltd Partnership holds 17.68% or 50,500 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 579,944 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.36% or 5.31M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 35,630 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 360 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Company owns 43,585 shares. Dsam (London) holds 7.13% or 295,996 shares. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or holds 15,401 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tapestry Tanks 20% – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think RH (NYSE:RH) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.