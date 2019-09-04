As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Tig Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $21.42 Million; Ballentine Partners Position In Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Was Increased

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 135.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 30,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 53,510 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, up from 22,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 933,539 shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.01% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enable Midstream Announces Golden Pass as Cornerstone Shipper for Gulf Run Pipeline Project – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results, Increases Quarterly Common Unit Distribution – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares to 241,845 shares, valued at $45.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 31,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,217 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.