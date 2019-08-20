As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.50 Million; Chou Associates Management Trimmed Its Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Stake by $1.05 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 195,334 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018(P); 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR VIA PLACEMENT, SHR SWAP; 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 24/05/2018 – DirectRFP® Launches the World’s First RFP Automated Technology Platform; 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 482,770 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE

