As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Holder Highbridge Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 59,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 390,739 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,828 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 3,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.