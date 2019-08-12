As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Tig Advisors Trimmed Stake by $21.42 Million; As Avnet (AVT) Shares Declined, Advisory Research Decreased Its Stake by $4.02 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 567,492 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Incorporated (AVT) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 93,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.56 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Avnet Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 592,691 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested in 12,000 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 329,401 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 23,405 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,487 shares in its portfolio. 21,150 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 152,743 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.17% or 128,464 shares in its portfolio. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 50,091 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advisors. Alps accumulated 18,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,453 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.04% or 114,203 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 3.98 million shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 622,332 shares to 20.43 million shares, valued at $314.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Incorporated by 4,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Incorporated (NYSE:WPX).

