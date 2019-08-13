As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Gilman Hill Asset Management Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Has Lifted by $343,630

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 9,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 137,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 127,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.29 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 620,640 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Private Advisor Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Foster And Motley Inc invested in 76,238 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 48 shares. British Columbia holds 0.02% or 74,660 shares in its portfolio. Portland Advisors Ltd Llc reported 7,797 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 15,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 528,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Stratos Wealth Partners reported 7,230 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1,462 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 596,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 0.23% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 16,939 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares to 7,684 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).