As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Upped Position; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 49,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 735,828 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.01 million, up from 686,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 905,263 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 29,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 350,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 535,881 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank increases its line of credit – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and small, midsize business owners still optimistic – Orlando Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Earnings: PNC Stock Pops on Q1 Results – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 6,367 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $51.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 25,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,944 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 78,582 shares. Addenda Cap has 33,928 shares. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 23,503 shares. Heartland Advisors invested in 0.65% or 64,085 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has 0.4% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.07M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,853 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 183,091 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 123 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Thomas J Herzfeld invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 63,873 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Tru accumulated 33,172 shares.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Have Soared 30% or More This Year – Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: Target Hit, Now I’m Cautious – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop: Bonus Round – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TC Energy Is Supporting My Retirement Plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.