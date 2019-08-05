As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.50 Million Its Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Share Value Declined While Aristeia Capital Boosted Stake

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.65% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 189,675 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $293.38. About 208,582 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 11.19 million shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Markel holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,000 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 1,980 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 573,858 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 8,033 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 72,893 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 39,939 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Company. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.41% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 30,487 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Proshare Advsr Limited Co holds 146,131 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mackenzie Corp holds 0% or 1,174 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Lc owns 4.11M shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.