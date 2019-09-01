As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $7.05 Million; Jacobs & Co Decreased Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.04 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intelsat Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat 39 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 58,531 shares. Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 81,542 shares. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 13,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors reported 84,076 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,666 shares in its portfolio. 17,493 were accumulated by Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Icon Advisers Inc reported 2.22% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Incorporated Ca holds 0.2% or 13,431 shares. Rwwm reported 4.1% stake. Cim Invest Mangement has 19,219 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Ashford Mngmt Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 34,001 shares. Westover Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,145 shares. 258,217 are owned by Becker Management. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 266,703 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,122 shares to 103,083 shares, valued at $19.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).