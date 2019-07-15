As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Price Declined, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Position; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake Has Upped by Jd Capital Management Llc

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 524,790 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 45,850 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 289.37M shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 0.6% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 18,059 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.07% or 54,962 shares. Trustco Bank N Y invested 3.74% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ct has invested 3.76% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Intact Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 18,200 shares. 10,020 are held by Bluestein R H. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22.80 million shares. 17,523 are owned by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Karpas Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.4% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland Cap Management accumulated 27,957 shares. Clark Management Gru has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 695,453 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.