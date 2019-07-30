As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Declined, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted by $6.86 Million Its Stake; As Star Group LP (SGU) Shares Rose, Central Securities Boosted Its Position by $593,856

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 1.31M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.63M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. It is down 0.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 17,892 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 23 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Bandera Limited Liability accumulated 3.47M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.43M shares. 34,792 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. 560,092 were accumulated by Central Securities. Cove Street Lc holds 248,375 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Lc reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 54,100 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 373,472 shares. Moab Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.05M shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Inc accumulated 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 361,121 shares in its portfolio. 1.25 million were reported by Lubar & Company.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.