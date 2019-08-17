As Intelsat S A (I) Shares Rose, Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Pg&E (Put) (PCG) Stake by $7.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20M shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) by 2417.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 413,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 430,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 443,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 11,800 shares to 193,800 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 958,209 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (Call) (NYSE:GLW).