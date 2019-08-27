As Intelsat S A (I) Shares Rose, Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Holds Stake in Xylem Com (XYL)

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 228.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 29,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 41,905 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 12,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 526,213 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 814,497 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Co holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 401 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 1,134 shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Management Commerce Llc has 0.14% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 12,181 shares. 4,570 were accumulated by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 196,043 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.14% or 766,933 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 907,851 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 285 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 13 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp owns 8,513 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 7,200 shares.

