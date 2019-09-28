As Intelsat S A (I) Shares Rose, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Decreased Stake by $19.68 Million; Gabelli Securities Has Increased Celgene (CELG) Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.25 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.73M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 174,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 502,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.49M, up from 328,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 445 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited reported 1,626 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP reported 413,168 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ipswich Invest Mngmt accumulated 5,120 shares. Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 248,250 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cannell Peter B & Com stated it has 784,409 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 24,404 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 590,242 shares. Td Asset accumulated 0.03% or 244,673 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 26,266 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,136 shares to 8,464 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,428 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl B.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 401,900 shares to 465,580 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).