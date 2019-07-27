As Intelsat S A (I) Shares Declined, Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $7.05 Million; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shareholder Dean Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 362,388 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,970 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Lc. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 111,629 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 7,760 shares. First Washington reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ls Inv Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brighton Jones Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 65,895 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sei Invests Co accumulated 11,018 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 2.70M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,896 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 17,653 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 32,405 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Com accumulated 450 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 27,189 shares to 19,705 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 31,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,955 shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp.