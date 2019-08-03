As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Stake by $6.86 Million; As Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.62M market cap company. It closed at $7.8 lastly. It is down 14.41% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since April 1, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,525 activity. $31 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK. WATKINS JOHN C had bought 424 shares worth $3,302 on Monday, July 1. 89 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $697 were bought by Hardy William E.. Barber Gerald F. also bought $398 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 44,449 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 71,785 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.33M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 56,300 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 10,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns has 1,884 shares. State Street holds 321,147 shares. American Group Inc accumulated 13,694 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 159,218 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 5,336 shares stake. Eidelman Virant reported 30,728 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

