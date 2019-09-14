As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Holder Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Ulysses Management Trimmed Hd Supply Hldgs (Call) (HDS) Stake by $30.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 114,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 984,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) (HDS) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 753,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, down from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 425,566 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 106,406 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $68.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 2.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shopify: A Reality Check – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 46,931 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 242,379 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Ifrah Financial Serv owns 11,882 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Alberta Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 163,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 166,366 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.09% or 139,311 shares. 119,227 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 32,822 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma holds 8.47 million shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.21M shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 17,261 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 461,419 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 291,694 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply completes Presto acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Sonim Technologies Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.