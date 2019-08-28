As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Holder Farmstead Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.05 Million; Shoker Investment Counsel Cut Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 429,499 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $358.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.23 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Inc owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 4,680 shares. 2,997 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Assocs invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 40,956 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,094 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 0.4% or 10,497 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 5.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acg Wealth reported 2.01% stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,689 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited has 2,484 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 6,672 were accumulated by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt.

