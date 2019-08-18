As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed by $23.06 Million Its Holding; Virtu Financial Stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) Has Raised by $346,332 as Market Value Declined

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.16M shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 101.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 4,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 415,821 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tapestry Tanks 20% – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EntrÃ©e Resources Evaluates NYSE American Listing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability holds 79 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 46,023 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 61,099 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% stake. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 10,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru accumulated 78,872 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 16,400 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 11,632 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 105,453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 19,934 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 9,903 shares stake. Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 3,098 shares in its portfolio. Northern has 864,148 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,345 shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties narrows year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about EPR Properties. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.